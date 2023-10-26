Israel-Palestine war: Israeli military says hostages held by Hamas has risen to 224

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
According to the Israeli military, 224 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other militant organizations. According to a military spokesman, Israel has identified 228 hostages that were captured on October 7 by Hamas and the other organizations. Earlier this week, two elderly women were among the four hostages who were freed.

