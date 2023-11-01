Israel-Palestine War: Israel strikes Gaza camp, Hamas commander killed, says Israel

Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 50 Palestinians and a Hamas commander, and medics struggled to treat the casualties in the enclave where food, fuel and basic supplies are running scarce. Israel said on Wednesday nine soldiers had been killed since it sent armoured troops into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for an attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on southern Israeli towns on Oct. 7 and the taking of more than 200 hostages.