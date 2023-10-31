World Cup
Israel-Palestine war: Israel says it struck 'militant targets' in Gaza, killed 4 Hamas terrorists
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Oct 31, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Israeli tanks are advancing towards Gaza City reports claim the IDF could be trying to encircle the city tanks are reportedly advancing from two sides.
