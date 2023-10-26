Israel-Palestine war: Israel preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza, says Netanyahu

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said the country was preparing itself for a ground invasion, but didn't share further details of the scope or the timing of a possible move on Gaza. During an video address to the Israeli public, Netanyahu said: 'Together with the chief of staff and the cabinet, we are working to ensure the ideal conditions for our troops for the next operations'

