Israel-Palestine war | Israel: Deputy Finance Minister, Public Diplomacy Minister resign

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Deputy Finance Minister Michal Woldiger announced Thursday that she was resigning from the government in order to divert her office’s budget and resources to assist in the war against Hamas, and to free up her own time to visit and aid those traumatized by the October 7 onslaught and strengthen “societal resilience.”

