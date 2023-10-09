Israel-Palestine war: Israel continues to bombard Gaza strip in retaliation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Israel is at war with Hamas and more than 1,100 people have been killed on both sides since the war broke out on Saturday after Hamas reign thousands of rockets on Israel in a surprise pre-drawn attack from Gaza. Lately, the Israeli leadership have cautioned the nation for a long difficult War.

