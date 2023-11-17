World Cup
Israel-Palestine war: IDF shows weapons in MRI section
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 17, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Israeli troops have raided the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip. After raiding the hospital, the Israeli Army says that it found weapons and tunnels at the Al-Shifa hospital.
