Israel-Palestine war: Hamas warns to kill hostages over Israeli strikes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
As Israel's war with Gaza's militant group Hamas spills into the fourth day. At this moment developments coming in from the waterfront. The death toll on the Israeli side has climbed to 900 while over 687 Palestinians have been killed as well. The Hamas militant group has now declared that it will begin executing the hostages.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos