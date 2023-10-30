Israel-Palestine war: France condemns Israeli attacks in West Bank; 'unacceptable' attack continues

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
World leaders have condemned Israeli actions in the Palestinian territories where more than 8,000 people have been killed in over 3 weeks. While, the horror in Gaza continues to make global headlines, West Bank is also witnessing a rise in violent settler hostility.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos