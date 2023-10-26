Israel-Palestine war | Biden: India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor incited Hamas

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
As Israel launched a ground invasion of Gaza on Thursday, employing tanks to strike Hamas sites, US President Joe Biden made hints that the recent announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor may have played a role in the Hamas rebels' October 7 attack on Israel.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos