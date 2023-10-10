Israel-Palestine war: A look back at Israel's conflict in Palestinian settlements

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
The attack on Israel by Hamas has left the world in shock and divided into many Arab countries thousands of people took to the streets to show their support for the Palestinian cause. Many also rallied behind Hamas, some have gone to the extent of saying that this was a long time coming. But amid all this, there's a pertinent question that has been evaded by global leaders time and again. Why has the world turned a blind eye to Israel's systemic occupation of Palestinians?

