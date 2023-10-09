Israel-Palestine conflict: Sderot has been bearing the brunt of previous Palestinian attacks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Now the horrors of the Hamas offensive glare most perhaps in the Israeli town of Sderot on the roads inside cars and even inside houses. Hamas Fighters traveling in ground Vehicles motorized paragliders and boats breached the Gaza security barrier and attacked nearby Israeli towns and Military posts.

