Israel-Iran war: US may need Diego Garcia base for attack; will UK join if US targets Iran?

As the possibility of a U.S. military strike on Iran looms amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, all eyes are on Washington’s closest allies—especially the United Kingdom. While the U.K. has called for restraint, defense analysts say Britain could be drawn in if the U.S. invokes joint military cooperation. The Royal Navy is already active in the Persian Gulf, and strategic assets are on standby. Will the U.K. commit troops or air support if the U.S. launches an attack? WION breaks down the geopolitical stakes, defense alignments, and the fragile balance of global diplomacy.