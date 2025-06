Israel-Iran conflict escalates: Trump demands unconditional surrender

In less than a week, the Israeli army has taken out Iranian military commanders and damaged numerous surface installations, raising more questions than answers. World powers have scrambled for an offramp, hoping to prevent the conflict from escalating further... Trump fuelled speculation about american intervention when he made a hasty exit from the g7 summit in canada... With the tensions escalating by the minute in west Asia, where is this conflict going?...