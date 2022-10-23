Israel heads to polls on November 1; voting begins for 25th Knesset

Published: Oct 23, 2022, 10:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Voting for Israel's 25th Parliament has begun with a week to go before the Israelis head to the polling booth. Those in the country's overseas missions have already cast their vote. Watch the video to know more details.
Read in App