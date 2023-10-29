Israel-Hamas war | Israeli Defence forces: Struck over 450 terror targets during the past day

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
In the escalating Israel-Hamas War, Israeli forces wage ground operations against Hamas in Gaza. In what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of the war the IDF said that it struck over 450 Terror targets during the past day.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos