Israel-Hamas war: Can Israel put the Hamas genie back in the bottle? Is this Israel’s forever war?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Benjamin Netanyahu has been repeatedly calling it a ‘long war’ in almost every public address he has made since the October 7th HAMAS attacks. But why? The Israeli PM has vowed to destroy HAMAS, but is he finally trying to put a lid on the ghost he helped create? Will HAMAS become Israel’s forever war? Watch the story of how HAMAS, which Israel itself had propped up in the past, could ruin Israel’s game plan.

