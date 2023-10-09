Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel vows 'mighty vengeance after surprise attack

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
In this war between Israel and Hamas over 700 people have lost their lives in Israel after the brutal Hamas attack. While at least 400 have died in Israel's retaliatory strikes in Gaza as the casualties rise the cost of war is also going up our next report will get you a complete picture.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos