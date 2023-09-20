Israel envoy detained for protest against Raisi for showing Mahsa Amini's photo during his speech

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
UN temporarily detained Israeli envoy, Gilad Erdan, in the ongoing UNGA session, the ambassador was detained for holding a protest while Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi delivered his address.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos