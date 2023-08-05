Islamic State is terrifying Afgnanistan's Taliban | Aims to establish caliphate in India

They’re hunting down the Taliban for being deficient in faith. They’re eliminating Pakistani Islamists for not being Islamic enough and they aim to establish a caliphate in India. They identify themselves with the historical region of Khorasan, which was once an ancient caliphate. Who are these militants and what do they want? Is this the resurgence of Islamic State, which the West claimed to have decimated several years ago? Footage courtesy: AFP/ANI Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana