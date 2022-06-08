Islamabad launches Austerity Drive | Pakistan announces measures for government offices and employees

Published: Jun 08, 2022, 09:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Shehbaz Sharif's government in Pakistan has launched an austerity drive ahead of its June 10th annual budget. Pakistan's government announced a list of measures applicable on all departments and officials to curb unnecessary expenditure.
