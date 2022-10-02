Iran's biggest wave of unrest in three years; govt alleges 'outside forces' of stoking protests

Published: Oct 02, 2022, 10:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Iran's morality police has triggered outrage not just within Iran but indeed across the globe. According to reports, 41 more people have been killed in Iran's southeast. Government has alleged 'outside forces' of stoking protests.
Read in App