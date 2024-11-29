Iran is escalating its nuclear activity ahead of key talks with three European powers. The country has begun injecting uranium gas into its newly activated advanced centrifuges. Iran’s top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, made this announcement. In an interview, Seyed Abbas Araghchi clarified that Iran could revoke its ban on nuclear weapons if the West decides to impose new sanctions. Araghchi stated that Iran possesses both the capability and the knowledge to produce nuclear weapons.