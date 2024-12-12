Iran has introduced harsher penalties for violating compulsory morality laws under new 74-article legislation titled "Protection of the Family through the Promotion of the Culture of Chastity and Hijab." This law enforces stricter adherence to dress codes and public behavior, imposing penalties that include fines of up to $2,380, flogging, imprisonment for up to 15 years, and, in extreme cases, the death penalty. These measures reflect an escalation in the enforcement of conservative values. Watch to know more!