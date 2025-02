Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has said that India is in touch with US over Trump administration removing waivers for the port. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal in Muscat on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference, FM Araghchi said, 'We have 10-year agreement. Some question by 3rd party, Indians are in consultation with Americans. Chabahar very important port. It has strategic importance..'