Inside Visuals of UK PM Rishi Sunak visiting Akshardham Temple

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered prayers at Akshardham temple in the national capital. He was accompanied by his wife Akshata Murthy. Rishi Sunak also performed pooja and aarti at the sacred place of worship. Sunak was provided a tour of the temple.

