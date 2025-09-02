/Indonesia protests escalate: UN urges restraint, dialogue amid violence

Published: Sep 02, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 18:29 IST
The United Nations has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Indonesia during widespread protests against parliamentary allowances and austerity measures. With reports of excessive force used by security forces, the UN has urged authorities to respect rights to peaceful assembly and expression. Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani called for restraint, dialogue, and transparent investigations. The unrest has seen clashes, fires, and a heavy police crackdown across multiple regions.