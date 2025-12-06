/IndiGo turmoil reaches Supreme Court, Indian aviation regulator's 4-member committee to probe crisis

The Indian government on Saturday (Dec 6) announced taking action against “opportunistic pricing” by airlines amid widespread cancellations of IndiGo flights across the country. In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that it has invoked “regulatory powers” amid the crisis to ensure that passengers are not exploited and that reasonable fares are charged across the affected routes. This comes as airfares surged significantly, with the Delhi to Bengaluru flight fare touching 1 lakh.