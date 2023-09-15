India's spice route's history unveiled | The India Story

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The IMEC will be a vital link connecting South Asia to Europe and facilitating trade and investment but this is not a new route. This ancient Spice Route has been part of the India Story for centuries. Historian Sanjeev Sanyal has more.

