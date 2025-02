Free flow of thoughts is important to avoid conflicts linked to religious identities, India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said. Doval's remarks came in the context of larger issues linked to conflict between state and religion during the release of the Hindi version of the Turkish-American scholar Ahmet T Kuru's book 'Islam Authoritarianism: Underdevelopment - A Global and Historical Comparison'. The book has been published by the Khusro Foundation.