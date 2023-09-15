India's Nipah Updates: Health officials battling deadly outbreak in southern India

Sep 15, 2023
India's southern Kerala state has ramped up testing and contact tracing for Nipah virus following two deaths. Kerala shut some schools and offices this week as officials raced to halt the spread of the virus which has killed two people in the fourth outbreak since 2018. There is no vaccine for the virus, which spreads through contact with the body fluids of infected bats, pigs or people, killing up to 75% of those infected.

