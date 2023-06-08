India's NIFTY 50 close to all-time highs

The NIFTY 50 closed out the day on a high yesterday, and it seems to be carrying some of that momentum today... Let's bring up the chart for you now. Remember, it has been a dull year for those who entered the markets at the beginning of the year. The returns for those investors may not be much. But value hunters who bought during the march lows must be delighted. The nifty 50 has risen from 17,000 points to 18,700. That's a rally of more than 10% in less than three months.