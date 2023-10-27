Indian troops in Maldives asked to leave by President-elect | WION Dispatch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
President-elect of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu has said that his country has started negotiations with India to remove its military presence. Removing Indian troops was a key campaign pledge by Muizzu, who ousted President Ibrahim Solih.

