Indian teen's miracle gadget gives new hope to Alzheimer patients

Meet Hemesh Chadalavada, a 17-year-old prodigy from Hyderabad, whose personal experience led to an extraordinary invention. After noticing early signs of Alzheimer's in his grandmother, Hemesh, fueled by his passion for robotics, created the Alpha Monitor. This wearable device, equipped with LoRa technology, is designed to assist dementia patients by tracking their movements, monitoring vitals, and reminding them to take medications.