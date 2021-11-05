Indian PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple, unveils saint Shankaracharya's statue

Nov 05, 2021, 02:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple Friday and unveiled a magnificent 12-feet statue of saint Shankaracharya. This is his fifth visit to the temple as Prime Minister.
