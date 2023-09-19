Indian lawmakers walk to the new Parliament Building carrying a copy of the Constitution

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Amid a lot of buzz, the ‘special’ session of Parliament kicked off yesterday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the house on day two of the special session of the parliament from the new building. MPs walked from the old building to the new building to mark the transition from old to new carrying a copy of the Constitution.

