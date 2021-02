Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha. FM said, over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh cr has already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh cr Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km have been constructed. By March 2022 we'd be awarding another 8,500 & complete an additional 11,000 km of National Highway Corridor.