Indian Badminton achieved success at the Olympics in 2012 with Saina Nehwal winning a medal at London. That medal gave the sport a new fillip in India and also set a benchmark for other shuttlers. At the Rio Olympics PV Sindhu went one better as she reached the final before going down to Carolina Marin. In a candid conversation with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo, Sindhu traces her journey to that special moment in 2016 and how it changed her life.