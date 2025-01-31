World Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to pilot Axiom-4 to space Advertisment by WION Video Team Updated 31 Jan 2025 17:55 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Indian Air Force (IAF) group captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been selected as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4, NASA announced on Thursday. Watch this report for more details! space indian astronaut axiom 4 mission shubhanshu shukla Read More by WION Video Team Updated 31 Jan 2025 17:55 IST Link copied! Copy failed! Related Articles Advertisment Read the Next Article