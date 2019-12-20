India-US concludes 2+2 dialogue; Agrees to expand bilateral ties

Dec 20, 2019, 06.40 PM(IST)
India and the US have agreed to deepen their bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, counter-terrorism and trade, and to work with like-minded countries for a free and open Indo-Pacific region. #India #US #2+2dialouge #IndiaUS #RajnathSingh