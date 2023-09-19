India sun mission Aditya-L1 begins collecting data from distance of 50,000 kms | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
India's first solar mission Aditya L-1 has begun collecting scientific data. The milestone marks another significant step forward for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and as it prepares to study the sun like never before.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos