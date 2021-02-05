India requests US to probe into US-based 'Sikhs for Justice'

Feb 05, 2021, 09.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India is seeking assistance from the U.S. justice department to probe 'Sikhs for justice', a U.S. based Khalistani successionist group. 'Sikhs for justice' wants the Indian state for Punjab to separate from the Union.
