India Republic Day 2024: Nepal Born French foreign legion speaks to WION on India's Republic day

Officers in the French Foreign Legion, Captain Louis & Corporal Chef Sujan are all set to participate in India's Republic day parade 2024. Corporal Chef Sujan is Nepal born and while speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, congratulated on India's republic day in Hindi. The upcoming Republic Day celebrations in India will witness the participation of two French Rafale fighter jets, a French transport aircraft, and a formidable 95-member contingent from the prestigious French Foreign Legion.