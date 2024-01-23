India Republic Day 2024: 'Honour to be here,' says French Foreign Legion Personnel for Republic day
Captain Loic-Alexandre of the French Foreign Legion has expressed immense honor in participating in this year's Republic Day celebrations, highlighting the significant role played by the foreign legion. In an exclusive interview with our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he provided insights into the level of their participation. French President Macron will the chief guest at this year's republic day. Watch to know more!