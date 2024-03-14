India: Remarkable snow sculpture in Jammu & Kashmir's Sonamarg attracts visitors
Multiple Avalanches hit the northern part of Kashmir Valley. Although no loss of life or property has been reported it is added to the already accumulated snow in the area with many roads having been blocked in the Gurez sector. The locals are now demanding early snow clearance of the roads. In a bid to boost eco-friendly tourism, three Kashmiri artists have crafted a magnificent Taj Mahal made of snow. Watch to know more!