India's Securities Market Regulator halted trading in Bharat Global Developers's stock on Monday. This follows social media posts that brought attention to the company's questionable financials and declarations on December 16, 2024, and a complaint filed on the same date. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said this is the latest in a series of actions taken against corporations attempting to manipulate stock prices through accounting fraud and false disclosures. The Gujarat-based company's stock price soared over 10,000 percent in the twelve months ending November. This came after Bharat Global announced its plans to enter the defence, aerospace, and agro-technology markets.