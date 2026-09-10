/ India Positioning Itself As Leading Voice of the Global South

India is positioning itself as a leading voice of the Global South as New Delhi hosts the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12–13, 2026. With India holding the BRICS chairship, the summit provides New Delhi with a major platform to push issues affecting developing and emerging economies, including trade, investment, technology, digital payments, development and reforms to global institutions. The expanded BRICS grouping brings together major emerging economies at a time of intense geopolitical tensions. India is seeking to use its diplomatic relationships across different power blocs while presenting BRICS as a platform for cooperation and a stronger voice for the Global South. Watch this report for the latest from BRICS 2026, India’s diplomatic push and New Delhi’s growing role on the global stage.