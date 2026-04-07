/India: PM Modi Calls PFBR Milestone Defining Step in Nuclear Journey

Published: Apr 07, 2026, 14:45 IST | Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 14:45 IST
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the successful commissioning of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) as a defining milestone in the country's nuclear energy journey. The PFBR, aimed at enhancing India’s nuclear power capacity, reflects the nation’s push toward self-reliance in advanced energy technologies. Modi emphasized its significance in supporting sustainable energy, scientific progress, and national security.