India: Opposition parties hold 'Jan Vishvas' rally in Bihar | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In a major show of strength and unity opposition parties held a 'Jan Vishvas' or people's confidence rally in Patna the Capital of Bihar State. Bihar party Rashtriya Janata Dal led by leader Lalu Prasad Yadav spearheaded the event. Other opposition leaders present included congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge along with Samajwadi party leaders and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Watch to know more!