LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Only six months left for Tamil Nadu assembly elections

India: Only six months left for Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 17:11 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 17:11 IST
India: Only six months left for Tamil Nadu assembly elections
With six months to got for the polls, differences emerging from within the AIADMK top brass is not an encouraging sign for the state opposition party and the overall NDA alliance

Trending Topics

trending videos